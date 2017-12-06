'Edmonton came through': Local tampon drive a 'crazy success,' organizer says

A local campaign to collect feminine hygiene products for women's shelters was so successful the organizer can barely navigate around all the donations currently stored in her house.

“It was a crazy success,” said Scarlet Bjornson, who launched 'No Woman Without' in early October after meeting a homeless woman asking for money to buy tampons.

“I’m delivering 500 boxes of tampons and pads to WIN House," she said, referring to the local shelter women and children fleeing domestic violence.

This is Bjornson's first delivery, but she also plans to take supplies to other shelters as well.

She said she still hasn't counted all the boxes, but it numbers in the hundreds.

“It was really unbelievable actually how successful it was,” she said adding that donation boxes at some locations filled up more than once.

She told Metro in October that she never realized how difficult it was for women on the street to get such a basic necessity.

She said she’s spoken with several shelters that told her that they run out of feminine hygiene products faster than almost any other supply, leaving women with few options.

“They’ll go into a public restroom and wad out a lot of toilet paper but that’s still not ideal,” she told Metro.

With the help of some friends, she started the campaign and ran a 15-day tampon drive in the city.

She said she also received underwear and hygiene wipes, some of which she plans on donating to the Bissell Centre.