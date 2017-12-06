Edmonton predicted to be third most 'trending' Airbnb destination in 2018

Brace yourself, Edmonton—the hordes are coming, and they want to rent out your condo.

According to new numbers from vacation rental behemoth Airbnb, we're expected to be the third biggest "trending" destination in the world next year.

Meaning, bookings for the first half of 2018 are up a whopping 284 per cent over last year.

In a release, the company chalks up the city's newfound popularity to a growing interest in destinations "within driving distance of the Canadian Rockies," since Fernie and Kelowna are also seeing increases.

While someone who's actually been to any of those cities may point to different factors, it is true that all three do provide access to year-round outdoor activies.

The top trending city in the world is Gangneung, Korea, which has seen a 2,175 per cent increase in bookings. According to Trip Advisor, it's mostly known for its beaches. Meanwhile, Bournemouth, UK, also a seaside resort, is second, with a 353 per cent increase.