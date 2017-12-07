Edmonton property taxes will increase by 3.2 per cent in 2018

Edmontonians will see their property taxes rise by 3.2 per cent next year.

Edmonton City Council approved the increase on Thursday, as part of deliberations on the 2018 operating budget, noting that they'd reduced the increase from what was originally planned.

“City administration worked hard to grind this down from 5 per cent to ultimately, after everything was done, to 3.2,” said Mayor Don Iveson

“In this economic environment (it’s) a huge increase. I know people would like lower. I would like lower as well.”

The property tax increase is usually in line with inflation, which is 1.7 per cent this year.

However, the neighbourhood renewal project was added last budget cycle, which is being funded by a 1.4 per cent increase.

However, Iveson said the neighbourhood renewal project is an important part of the city's development.

“After 10 years of dutifully and consistently putting together neighbourhood renewal levy, as of 2018 our neighbourhood,... industrial, commercial and residential will all be looked after for the long term,” Iveson said.

The median home price in Edmonton is $389,330, which this year would have meant a tax bill of $3,312.69.

Next year the owner would pay an addition $106.