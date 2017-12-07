'It's fine here': New Edmonton map shows the city locals know and love
The project was started in response to a negative Lonely Planet description
After Lonely Planet released a less-than-flattering review of Edmonton, locals answered back with: “it’s fine here.”
That response comes in the form of a locally-made tourism guide, made up of favourite spots, eateries and activities suggested by real life Edmontonians.
Local artist and designer, Vikki Wiercinski spearheaded the effort this fall after the popular travel guide, telling Metro at the time that “there’s beautiful experiences to be had” in the city.
Wiercinski went on to crowd source ideas, more than 100 of them, and design and self-publish a foldout map detailing 45 different ways to enjoy the city.
She’s calling the tourist guide, EDMONTON: It’s Fine Here. 45 Ways to Edmonton Like a Local. It includes Borden Park’s colourful public art, the tasty and highly decorative Lingnan Chinese restaurant and Accidental Beach.
She started the project after Lonely Planet published a guide referring to Edmonton as “modern, spread out and frigidly cold for much of the year.”
Wiercinski made 500 11x17” copies of the map, and has already sold 50. They're available for $4 online via yegisfine.com or at the everything local shop, The Hideout Distro in the Mercer Building downtown.
