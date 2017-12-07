Sex toys for Science: Devices getting dissected at Telus World of Science Thursday

Dozens of sex toys are going under the knife Thursday night for the sake of science.

Telus World of Science's Dark Matters event, which tackles science from an adult perspective, will be dissecting the devices to boost understanding of how they work.

“Most of us have never seen the inside of vibrator and we know it makes us feel good but we don’t know why,” said Brenda Kerber, owner of The Traveling Tickle Trunk on Whyte Ave.

That's why Kerber has been collecting the dead sex toys from the public as well as demos at the shop.

Although a science centre may seem like an unusual place to discuss human sexuality, Kerber feels it’s perfect.

“Places that are usually friendly, open public access, and a place where you go to learn,” explained Kerber. “It’s a brilliant way to help people who are interested but maybe a little bit hesitant or a little fearful. It makes it a safer environment for them.”

Participants will be able to work directly with the sanitized sex toys, and dismantle them themselves, said Kerber. “We don’t just dissect a vibrator and people watch and hear about it, they get to do it themselves. You get your hands on things.”

This sex-positive event on Dec 7 will also include a presentation by internationally-renowned palaeontologist, Dr. Phil Currie on dinosaur romance, and a history of the vibrator with Dr. Lynne Honey. It will also include interactive displays on what safe and unsafe materials are used in the manufacturing of sex toys, the make-up of lubricants, and even exploding some condoms.