Edmonton bans combative sporting events for one year following death of boxer
City council made the decision after hearing an update on the death of boxer Tim Hague
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
In response to the June death of boxer Tim Hague, Edmonton city council has temporarily banned combative sports like martial arts and boxing.
Starting Saturday, the city will stop issuing new licenses or event permits for combative sports, either until Dec. 31, 2018 or until council decides, according to a press release.
Council passed the bylaw Friday, after hearing an update on the status of the third-party review into Hague's death. He died after a city-sanctioned boxing match in Edmonton on June 16.
City administration and the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission are expected to provide a report to council on Dec. 14 about the events that led to Hague’s death.
“We anticipate the release of the report into the tragic death of Mr. Hague and a continued conversation about the proper role of the municipality in the field of combative sports,” said Rob Smyth, deputy city manager of citizen services, in the release.
The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission said they respect council’s right to enact the moratorium.
“We will continue our work as a commission, using this time to move forward with the comprehensive policy review that had already been underway. We will work with city administration to advice council on a future path at the end of the moratorium.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Raccoon causes rush-hour delay as 'unofficial animal of Toronto' boards TTC subway train
-
Winter on the way: Environment Canada warns of snow for Nova Scotia this weekend
-
Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton
-
Too slow: Woman charged after allegedly driving 60 km/h under limit