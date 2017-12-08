Edmonton bans combative sporting events for one year following death of boxer

In response to the June death of boxer Tim Hague, Edmonton city council has temporarily banned combative sports like martial arts and boxing.

Starting Saturday, the city will stop issuing new licenses or event permits for combative sports, either until Dec. 31, 2018 or until council decides, according to a press release.

Council passed the bylaw Friday, after hearing an update on the status of the third-party review into Hague's death. He died after a city-sanctioned boxing match in Edmonton on June 16.

City administration and the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission are expected to provide a report to council on Dec. 14 about the events that led to Hague’s death.

“We anticipate the release of the report into the tragic death of Mr. Hague and a continued conversation about the proper role of the municipality in the field of combative sports,” said Rob Smyth, deputy city manager of citizen services, in the release.

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission said they respect council’s right to enact the moratorium.