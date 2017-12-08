Funicular opens to public on Saturday
The Mechanized River Valley Access Project cost $24 million to build
The new funicular, part of the Mechanized River Valley Access Project, will officially open to the public on Saturday.
According to a press release, the public can access the facility at noon.
The $24-million project connects Edmonton’s downtown to the river valley in a more accessible way for people of all ages and abilities.
A mechanical tram-like vehicle will take people from Hotel Macdonald to the river's edge.
It’s one of the five initiatives funded by River Valley Alliance and the provincial and federal governments. Edmonton received the $72.9 million in 2013.
On Saturday, there will also be hot beverages at a grand opening for people who show up at noon.
