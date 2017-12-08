Out of the classroom, into the fire: Student-run fine dining wins over Open Table

Second year NAIT culinary arts students Robyn Oliver and Nicole Lee say they’re not surprised the school’s on-site Ernest's Dining Room was recently named one of Canada’s Top 100 restaurants by Open Table diners.

It might be a jewel in the crown of the Department of Culinary Arts and Professional Food Studies, but to these students, Ernest’s represents the right combination of quality student instruction and freedom to create.

“I’m planning my canapes for tomorrow’s buffet. We can make anything we want, and instructors will order the ingredients and be there to offer guidance if needed, but it’s really all ours,” says Lee. “It’s cool to have contributed to getting this recognition.”

New executive chef Michael Hassall says consistency is key to the instructor-led and student-prepared weekday lunch and dinner service offered at Ernest’s.

“When students are assigned to the Chef’s Table station, they talk to customers and find out how they enjoyed each element of the meal. That attention to detail and immediate feedback makes a difference. It maintains our high standards,” says Hassall.

“And instructors are hands-off; they’re here for problem-solving while students ‘do’. NAIT gives the students the basics—knife skills, creating stocks etc. but the rest is up to experience.”

While students are responsible for creating the amuse bouche (palate activator) and sorbet (palate cleanser) that are part of a dinner service, they’re given a wider berth at Friday lunch buffets.

For Oliver, it’s all about the “amazing instructors and hands-on curriculum. I’ve struck out three times with dishes I’ve created, and thought I should drop out, but the instructors give us the opportunity to take chances and try out new ideas,” she says.

“We’re warned about the long days on our feet, but other than that, it’s a great place to learn. Tomorrow I’m making a puff pastry hot appetizer with truffle oil, parmesan, prosciutto and asparagus.”

This is the second year Ernest’s has been recognized by OpenTable. In 2016, it was named one of the 100 Best Restaurants for Foodies in Canada.