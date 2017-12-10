Police seek help locating missing woman believed to be near Rundle Park

Edmonton police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 32-year-old woman they believe may be in or around Rundle Park.

Nadia Atwi was last seen near 48 Street and 146 Avenue in northeast Edmonton at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to a police release. An investigation has led detectives believe she's now near Rundle.

Police describe Atwi as a Lebanese female, weighing approximately 170-180lbs and standing 5'8'' tall. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothing. She may or may not be wearing a hijab and may only be wearing one or no shoes.

Atwi requires medication and may be confused if approached. Her disappearance is considered out of character, and there are concerns for her well being.