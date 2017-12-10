Pop goes Canada 150: New university design project celebrates Canadian milestone one last time

From novelist Margaret Atwood to local artist Alex Janvier, some of Canada's biggest stars got brightly coloured makeovers as part of one last hurrah for Canada 150, from graphic design students at the University of Alberta.

A group of students created bold, colourful illustrations of their faourite Canadian icons icons for a project called ‘Pop goes Canada 150’.

“So much talent comes from our country and I think it’s really important to recognize,” said Olivia Aubin, fourth year design student.

“Artists and illustrators are so important as they can show things that regular photographs don’t show. That creative twist on things makes it very interesting and very meaningful.”

In early November, Sue Colberg, associate professor of design studies, tasked her students with illustrating five famous Canadian icons using digital design.

“I definitely wanted to put some thought into the icons that I chose," said Christy Campos, one of the student artists. "Just given that there has been some controversy with Canada 150 and Indigenous people, I definitely wanted to incorporate that in my work.”

Campos did caricature-like illustrations of five of her icons that included musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, astronaut Chris Hadfield and novelist Thomas King, to bring out their personalities.

“I definitely idealized and made them look like bobble-heads,” she said. “I just did that to make them more fun and just to be able to focus on their face a little bit more and give them a fun and cute vibe.”

Not all icons were mainstream famous, for some students like Paul Twa, it was important to also pay tribute to the likes of Billy Bishop, a Victoria Cross recipient from the First World War and Sarah Hughes, an Olympian who has also advocated extensively for mental health.

“It was really fulfilling. For me personally because my first love has always been kind of drawing. Illustrating… and I’m a big lover of Canadian history as well, so it was marrying those two passions together was, for me, a dream project.”