'The river valley as it was meant to be': Edmonton opens long-awaited funicular

Edmonton's long-awaited funicular, a new urban landmark that will also link downtown with the river valley trails, opened to the public on Saturday.

Mayor Don Iveson cut the ribbon as part of a small ceremony Saturday morning.

“This has been a while in the making… it's great to see people out excited about their city, excited about the river valley,” said Iveson.

The $24-million project took just over two years from approval to opening day. The multi-tiered project consists of a mechanical tram-like vehicle that takes passengers from 100 Street, near the Hotel Macdonald, to a viewing platform overlooking the North Saskatchewan River. The surrounding area has also gotten a makeover, with a staircase, new landscaping and seating.

From there, a yet-to-be fully operational elevator takes people down to trail level, near the Low Level Bridge.

When the entire project is open, it will make a whole new section of river valley accessible to all.

Edmonton disability advocate Zach Weeks called the opening "very exciting," noting that it hasn't always been easy for everyone to enjoy the river valley, one of the city's biggest draws.

"Personally I’m really looking forward to it, because it is just an opportunity for people who may be experiencing limited mobility to finally be able to enjoy the river valley as it was meant to be," he said.

Weeks, who uses a wheelchair, said the funicular shows the city is getting better at designing projects for all Edmontonians.

Both the funicular and the elevator have design details, he said, from braille on the buttons to extra lighting and security, meant to enhance accessibilty.

"I think the river valley is one of the highlights of the city for sure, and it's also maybe preconceived as an area that is still somewhat natural, within our city," he said. "To be able to use a funicular that allows a different variety of citizens to take that in is great."

City officials said the elevator will be in and out of service for testing, but is expected to be fully up and running in the coming weeks.

The funicular was one of the five initiatives funded by the River Valley Alliance, along with the provincial and federal governments.

Iveson could not reveal the exact cost of maintaining the funicular, although he said it would range in a “few hundred-thousands”.

The funicular is free, and open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.