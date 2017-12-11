Despite unusually warm Edmonton weather, most winter activities still a go

Despite being well into December, Edmonton has been enduring a stretch of plus zero weather, softening ice and melting snow across the city.

But winter activity enthusiasts don’t have to panic yet, as many outdoor skating rinks and ski hills are open and waiting.

Tim Dea, communications manager for ‎Snow Valley Ski Club, said he’s been getting lots of calls from people wanting to know if the lifts are running.

“There are people who call saying, ‘Are you guys open?” Uhh, yeah!” he said.

He said because they have at least two feet of snow on the hill, most of it man-made, so they’re not affected by temperatures. Their biggest enemy? Rain, he said.

“Rain is worse than warm weather,” he said.

There are also lots of options for skating, though most ponds are closed, as they need the ice to be at least 17 inches thick before they’re declared safe.

Bryan Turner, a spokesperson for river valley parks and facilities, said that although the main skating pond at Hawkrelak Park is closed, the smaller rink at the end of the park is open, as is Victoria Oval.

He said staff monitors all rinks closely in these temperatures.

“We are doing a review everyday, to see if they are still holding up with the warm weather,” Turner said. “If it gets above five degrees or in the double-digits, then we would think about closing, but as of now, we are still open.”

They haven’t been able to start work on the IceWay Skating Trail either.

He said if people are interested in finding out about what's open or not at any given day, they can visit the city's webpage for notifications.

Turner said, if anything, the warmer weather actually encourages more people to come out.