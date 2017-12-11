'He is my hero': Edmonton boy honoured for saving his mother's life

A six-year-old Edmonton boy was honoured Monday for his quick thinking and calm response to a stressful situation that led to saving his mother’s life.

Ronan Male was given the Lifesaving Award by the Alberta Health Services (AHS) Emergency Medical Services for helping his mother, who has diabetes.

“I’m very proud of him, I don’t know what would have happened to me if he hadn’t been there,” said Denise Male, Ronan’s mother.

“I’m very grateful. He is my hero for sure.”

On May 10, Denise woke up with low blood sugar and as she tried to get out of bed, she felt dizzy and fell on the floor.

Ronan heard his mother fall, and rushed to her recovery by squirting juice in her mouth, feeding her granola bars and calling 911.

The dispatcher he spoke to was Monica Grela, an emergency communications officer. She said Ronan was very clear and calm and answered all the questions that she had. He stayed on the phone with her until paramedics arrived.

“Ronan was a great example of what we as an emergency communications officers would like to see when someone calls 911,” she said.

Grela said in her two years experience, in general children are a lot better at handling 911 calls than adults who tend to be more frantic and “unmanageable”.

“They are very compliant, they are very easy to manage, they are able to stay very calm. Interestingly enough, children are able to follow direction and stay very calm in emergency situations,” she said.

Ronan said he was “happy” he could help his mother as people “should learn how to take care of their family.”

He said he knew what to do because of his dad.

“I saw him do it a million times,” he said.

Denise said because she has had diabetes for 30 years, she and her husband had made sure that Ronan knew what to do and not to be scared in case something like this ever happened to her.