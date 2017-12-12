Female pedestrian killed after being hit by the driver of a truck in south Edmonton

A 29-year-old woman is dead after being hit by the driver of a pickup while walking in an unmarked crosswalk in south Edmonton Tuesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m. police officers were called to the intersection of James Mowatt Trail and Desrochers GateSW/Allard Boulevard SW.

The woman had reportedly been crossing James Mowatt Trail going east when the 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram allegedly hit the woman as she crossed, according to a police press release.

The pedestrian was treated and transported to hospital where she was declared deceased.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor. The woman's family has been notified.

Major Collisions Investigation Section continues to investigate. No charges have been laid at this time.