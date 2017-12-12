Poll: What were the most important issues in Edmonton in 2017?

'Tis the season for family, friends, holidays, and, of course, year end lists.

Our Boxing Day paper will take a look back at the year that was—and look forward to the issues that will matter to our city over the next 12 months.

From an attack that stunned the city to a new city council to several goat-related developments that we know you read, it was a big year for Edmonton.

So help us out, Metro readers, and let us know: What were the most important stories or issues to you this year?