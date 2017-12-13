Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

EDMONTON — A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit by a car and stabbed is still waiting for psychiatric assessments due to a critical bed shortage at an Alberta mental hospital.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was charged after a speeding car drove through a barrier at a football game in Edmonton on Sept. 30 and hit a police officer.

The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Const. Mike Chernyk.

Four pedestrians were hit and injured hours later when the driver of a cube van with police cars in pursuit sped down Jasper Avenue, one of Edmonton's main streets.

Sharif was approved for two psychiatric assessments, but court has been told that he has yet to be seen because there is a critical bed shortage at Alberta Hospital.

He is to be admitted on Thursday, and the assessments are expected to take another 30 days.