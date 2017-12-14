Fertility clinic patients at 'extremely low risk' of infection due to cleaning problems: AHS

AHS is expected to provide more information Thursday about a "possible lapse in cleaning and disinfection procedures" at an Edmonton fertility clinic that may have exposed some patients to blood-borne and sexually transmitted infections.

According to a release, Alberta Health Services has started to notify 141 patients of the Fertility Clinic at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Patients who underwent an endovaginal ultrasound at the Regional Fertility and Women's Endocrine Clinic between November 14 and November 20, 2017 may be at "exceedingly low risk" of exposure to infection.

AHS will be providing more information about the investigation into the issue and the steps AHS has taken to protect patients later this morning.