Combative sports report makes 18 recommendations following fatal Edmonton fight

A report into the death of fighter Tim Hague has made 18 recommendations to strengthen Edmonton’s oversight of combative sports.

The report, the product of a third-party review by accounting firm MNP LLP, comes on the heels of city council issuing a controversial year-long moratorium on combative sports.

Some of the recommendations pertain to medical suspensions, qualification of officials, oversight and monitoring, licensing and permitting of promoters and contestants, and the establishment of a provincial commission to oversee combative sports in Alberta.

Mayor Don Iveson has pushed for a provincial commission, as Alberta is the only province without one, and said the moratorium could be lifted if the province takes action.

Hague died on June 18, two days after competing in a boxing match against with Adam Braidwood that was sanctioned by the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission.

The commission released a statement Thursday saying it will discuss the report at a meeting on Monday but is not offering further comment until then.

“From the outset the Commission has taken this issue very seriously and is committed to working together with City Council and the City Administration to take appropriate action based on the recommendations,” the statement reads.

The commission will review the recommendations with administration and a review will go before council in January.

For now, the moratorium is in effect until Dec. 31, 2018.