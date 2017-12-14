Police release photo of van allegedly involved in hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians

Edmonton police have released a photo of a van in an attempt to identify the driver that allegedly hit two pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and fled on Wednesday afternoon.

The image is from a security camera that captured the collision that happened just after 5 p.m. at a crosswalk at 96 Street and 71 Avenue.

A 49-year-old woman and a man, 64, were crossing eastbound when they were hit by a driver headed south, according to police.

The driver slowed down after the collision, then drove off. EMS treated both pedestrians and took them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don't know if alcohol, drugs or excessive speed were factors. Officers have not been able to identify the vehicle or driver.