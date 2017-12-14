Police release photo of van allegedly involved in hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians
A woman and a man were struck and taken to hospital on Wednesday
Edmonton police have released a photo of a van in an attempt to identify the driver that allegedly hit two pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and fled on Wednesday afternoon.
The image is from a security camera that captured the collision that happened just after 5 p.m. at a crosswalk at 96 Street and 71 Avenue.
A 49-year-old woman and a man, 64, were crossing eastbound when they were hit by a driver headed south, according to police.
The driver slowed down after the collision, then drove off. EMS treated both pedestrians and took them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police don't know if alcohol, drugs or excessive speed were factors. Officers have not been able to identify the vehicle or driver.
Witnesses describe the van as an older model white van with a black roof rack and Alberta license plates. It did not have side windows but will now have some front end damage.
