Police seek witnesses after pedestrian hit and killed on Tuesday

Edmonton police are seeking witnesses after a 29-year-old woman was allegedly hit and killed by a pickup truck in the cty's south end on Tuesday morning.

The woman was in an unmarked crosswalk near James Mowatt Trail and Desrochers Gate SW/ Allard Boulevard SW at about 6:30 a.m. when she was struck.

Reports say she was walking east across James Mowatt when she was hit by a Dodge Ram driven by a 43-year-old man.

“We believe there may have been four or five individuals waiting at a nearby transit stop who witnessed the collision,” Acting Sgt. Kamlesh Patel with the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit said in a release.

“We are hoping they will reach out to us, as they could have information that is helpful to our investigation.”

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. No charges have been laid at this time.

The Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate.