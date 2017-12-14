Police seek witnesses after pedestrian hit and killed on Tuesday
The woman, 29, was in an unmarked crosswalk near James Mowatt Trail and Desrochers Gate SW when she was hit and killed by a pickup truck.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton police are seeking witnesses after a 29-year-old woman was allegedly hit and killed by a pickup truck in the cty's south end on Tuesday morning.
The woman was in an unmarked crosswalk near James Mowatt Trail and Desrochers Gate SW/ Allard Boulevard SW at about 6:30 a.m. when she was struck.
Reports say she was walking east across James Mowatt when she was hit by a Dodge Ram driven by a 43-year-old man.
“We believe there may have been four or five individuals waiting at a nearby transit stop who witnessed the collision,” Acting Sgt. Kamlesh Patel with the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit said in a release.
“We are hoping they will reach out to us, as they could have information that is helpful to our investigation.”
Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. No charges have been laid at this time.
The Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Kentucky politician accused of sexual assault dies in apparent suicide
-
Plane crashes in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board, no fatalities
-
Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop
-
Million-dollar promise: A pledge to her mother led this woman to a $1.75 million lotto win