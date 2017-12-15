Edmonton police release sketch of man wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping

Edmonton police released a sketch Friday of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old east of West Edmonton Mall on Dec 8.

Just before 8 a.m. last Friday, the teenager was walking near 165 Street and 88 Avenue when an unknown male allegedly grabbed her arm, police said in a press release. She was able to break free, and the man allegedly fled in a truck.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male approximately 5'10'' in height. He has mustache stubble and a mole on his chin. He is believed to be in his 30s and was last seen wearing a winter, work-style coat and a grey toque.

The truck is described as a dirty, blue or grey, four-door pick-up truck.