'I haven’t lost hope': Husband of missing woman says he's working closely with police as investigation continues

The day after a candlelight vigil erupted into a violent confrontation, the husband of a woman who has been missing for 10 days says he has not lost hope.

Nadia Atwi disappeared from her Edmonton home on Dec. 8 and her husband, Ali Fneich, says he has not heard from her since. Although she's left the home for 24 hours before, he said she has never been gone for this long.

Fneich met with police on Monday, but said they have not provided any updates apart from the fact that they are now working with search and rescue dogs to try and track down Atwi.

“The police have been helpful … I’m trying to focus on professional ways, more logical ways to find my wife without making noise or causing chaos,” Fneich said.

At a candlelight vigil dedicated to Atwi on Sunday night, Fneich ran from the crowd and jumped into a van for protection, during what had initially been a peaceful event.

More shouting and confrontations broke out before police arrived. Emergency crews placed a woman in an ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Fneich said the altercation occurred after a family dispute over who would speak at the event.

"I was so emotional, I became so nervous," he said.

He claims reports that say he threw a candle are false, and that he actually dropped it by accident.

He said he’s focused on finding Atwi and hasn’t had much sleep over the last 10 days.

He strongly believes his wife is still alive.

“In my heart she’s somewhere. She’s still alive, I don’t know if someone has helped her. When something bad happens, you feel it, you dream about it. But I don’t have a bad feeling. I haven’t lost hope. I still think she’s out there somewhere.”

In the most recent update from police, on Dec. 14, officials said they were continuing to actively investigate the disappearance. The last trace of Atwi was when police found her car on Dec. 8 in the Rundle Park area, near 2909 113 Avenue.

Atwi is described as a Lebanese female, weighing approximately 170 to 180 pounds and standing 5’8”. She has dark brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothing. She is not carrying identification, and may or may not be wearing a hijab.

Police say Atwi requires medication and may be confused. Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567.