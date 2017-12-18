Police called in when Edmonton vigil for missing woman turns ugly

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton are trying to piece together why a candlelight vigil for a missing 32-year-old mother and teacher ended in violence.

Dozens of people turned out near city hall Sunday evening in support of Nadia Atwi, a Lebanese woman who disappeared Dec 8.

During the speeches Atwi’s husband, Ali Fneich, ran from the crowd and jumped into a van for protection following what had initially been a peaceful event.

More shouting and confrontations broke out before police arrived.

Emergency crews placed a woman in an ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Fneich said after the disturbance that he understood people are emotional about his wife's disappearance.

"I'm looking forward to just getting another good response," he said. "I'm a peacemaker, not a fighter or anything like that."

Atwi's vehicle, her cellphone and one of her shoes were found in a northeast park on the same day she disappeared.