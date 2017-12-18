'Hero' restaurant owner who saved resident from burning building forced to close due to illness

The man called a hero last year after he rushed into a burning building to warn residents in danger has been forced to close his restaurant after discovering he has a brain tumour.

Last January, Riza Kasikcioglu, owner of Maximo’s Pizza and Donair on Jasper Avenue and 117 Street, stepped outside to see the opposite building in flames.

After calling 911, Kasikcioglu ran into the burning building, knocked on doors yelling for people to get out, and even carried a woman in a wheelchair down from the seventh floor.

Now, Edmonton’s Turkish community is coming together to raise funds for Kasikcioglu, who is currently at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute awaiting an update on the tumour.

Sim Senol, a member of the Turkish Canadian Society in Edmonton, said Kasikcioglu, a father of two young children, found out about the tumour last week. He closed his shop, which was the sole source of income for his family, on Wednesday.

“He couldn’t really afford to hire anybody … he’s been running that store all by himself, working crazy hours. So he had thought he was just burnt out,” Senol said.

But after visiting a doctor due to fatigue, he found out his condition was much more serious. Senol describes Kasikcioglu as a compassionate, “selfless” individual who put his life savings into the restaurant to support his family.

“Just like he ran into that fire without thinking, he’s the same with our society. When we need anything he would just jump in and help and do anything for free. He’s that type of person,” Senol said.

In an interview after the fire, Kasikcioglu told Metro that he had learned to save lives in the Turkish military.

"If somebody is burning, I don’t feel well. So I tried to save people as much as I can," he said at the time.

On Monday, Senol helped start a GoFundMe campaign for Kasikcioglu, which had almost half of its $5,000 goal by mid-afternoon. All donations will go towards helping Kasikcioglu’s family pay for living expenses as well as medical expenses not covered by insurance. They are also still paying for the restaurant's rent.

Senol pointed out Kasikcioglu hadn't been running the business very long, and still has debts to pay off.

“He had just opened before the fire. So he owes a lot of money … He had really difficult days financially, but he’s a very proud man and he didn’t ask us for any help,” Senol said.

“During all that time, homeless people come to his store and he gives them free food. He shares everything he has,” she added.

Currently, the status of the brain tumour is unclear – early tests show it may be benign, but Kasikcioglu will have to undergo brain surgery either way, Senol said.

“So there might be long-term recovery … we don’t know the full impact,” Senol said.