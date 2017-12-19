Edmonton Jewish community shocked to receive hate mail during Hanukkah

The Jewish community in Edmonton is “shocked and saddened" after two synagogues received anti-Semitic hate mail midway through Hannukah.

A spokesperson for Temple Beth Ora Synagogue in Westmount, who did not want to be identified, confirmed he opened an anti-Semitic piece of mail addressed to the synagogue on Friday.

He said the other affected synagogue in Edmonton is Beth Israel, located in the city’s west end.

Edmonton Police Service confirmed the hate crimes unit is investigating two separate incidents of hateful mail sent to temples in Edmonton, but could not provide any further information.

B’nai Brith Canada says at least five synagogues across the country have received anti-Semitic hate mail, including two in Montreal, two in Edmonton, and one in each Toronto and Hamilton, Ont.

Letters sent to other synagogues contained the phrase “Jewry Must Perish” with a bleeding Star of David and a swastika.

Debby Shoctor, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, said receiving the hateful mail during Hannukkah is particularly disconcerting.

“We just want to say we’re all shocked and saddened that something like this would happen in Edmonton at this time of year, particularly. Unfortunately we’ve seen these things often over the past several years,” she said.

A report from Statistics Canada last month shows that anti-Semitism is on the rise in Canada. Shoctor said that’s consistent with what her organization has seen in Edmonton.

“Anti-Semitism in Canada is on the rise as it is in the rest of the world, and that upsets us,” she said. “We hope these kinds of incidents will stop and we don’t want to give these people publicity.”

Having said that, she noted the incidents need to be condemned, and that hate crimes affect all communities.