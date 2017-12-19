Video: Police seek man who allegedly set Superstore Christmas display on fire

Edmonton police are releasing security footage in the hopes of catching the grinch who allegedly set fire to a Christmas display at a west-end Superstore early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, police responded to an arson complaint at the store, located at Stony Plain Road and 173 Street, at about 8 a.m. on Dec 17.

Officers believe a Christmas display was lit on fire just before 3 a.m. by a lone male suspect who then fled northbound on foot.

In the video, a man appears to walk in behind a rack of Christmas plants, and as he exits the screen, flames begin to overtake the display.

At the time the male was wearing white pants with one leg rolled up, long black underwear, black shoes and a black jacket.