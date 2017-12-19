Schizophrenia society says they may have to cut programs because of lack of funding

Peter Edgson remembers being scared when he heard voices as a child, and having no idea where to turn. When he was diagnosed with schizophrenia as an adult, his life became even more frightening.

“I thought, schizophrenia? I can’t be one of those people. I self stigmatized right away.”

But thanks to peer support programs from the Schizophrenia Society of Alberta, Edgson now serves as a voice for others with the diagnosis, speaking to students, first responders and police about the stigma and how to successfully navigate the illness's challenges.

Those programs could be in jeopardy if the society fails to meet their $120,000 fundraising goal by Dec. 31.

So far, they’ve only raised just over $40,000.

“It’s a huge difference between the last number of years, because usually by this time we would be 80 per cent to our goal. And we’re far from that,” said Louise Daviduck, provincial director of development for the Schizophrenia Society of Alberta.

The society also helped Edgson start and sustain his own cleaning business through their supportive employment program.

“When I first started doing the cleaning and also doing presentations it gave me a way to come out of my shell and speak out more on behalf of people with schizophrenia, but also for myself. Honestly, it got me to stand up for myself,” he said.

Edgson credits the society’s programs for helping him manage his symptoms, stay on his medication, and accept his life-long illness.

“I found out about the schizophrenia society and it made a huge difference, because I connected with other people who were more experienced than me,” he said. “It gave me all sorts of life skills that I never had before.”

The society has offices throughout the province, and also provides online programs for people in remote communities. Last year, they supported about 26,000 individuals with the illness.

Their annual fundraiser, which kicked off on Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 31, is what allows them to keep all their programs free, running five days a week.

If they don’t meet their goal, some of the offices may have to limit their hours.

“It’s really going to impact these programs because literally times will have to be reduced, availabilities will be reduced … It will affect the staff, the clients and the families,” Daviduck said. “And it’s such a terrible time of year for that to happen.”

Their employment program helps people with the illness find stable work, by providing jobs within the society, but also by working with employers to help them understand the unique challenges people with schizophrenia face.

“So not only will it affect the employment of SSA staff, but it was also affect the employment of our clients, who really rely on us for the supportive employment we provide,” Daviduck said.

Edgson continues to work for the organization as a cleaner, and also speaks to groups like the Edmonton Police Service.

“After the first time I gave a presentation and saw the impact it made, I realized this is something I can do for life,” Edgson said.