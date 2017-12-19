Two Jewish synagogues in Edmonton latest to receive anti-Semitic hate mail

EDMONTON — Two synagogues in Edmonton are the latest to receive anti-Semitic hate mail this week.

The letters call for the death of Jews and contain an image of a swastika over a bleeding Star of David.

They were delivered in the mail to the Temple Beth Ora Synagogue in Oliver and the Beth Israel Synagogue in West Edmonton.

B'nai Brith Canada says similar letters were sent to synagogues in Toronto, Montreal, Hamilton and Kingston.

Police in each of the cities are investigating.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley condemned the hate mail.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in Alberta or Canada," she said in a statement Tuesday.

"As Jewish families gather to share in the love and hope of Hanukkah, they deserve to do so with peace and security.

"Equality is a value Albertans cherish, which makes our province a place of hope and opportunity for all. No act of hate will ever change that."

The Jewish Federation of Edmonton said the letters are unfortunate, but not a surprise.

"It's a sad reality of life in Canada," said federation president Steve Shafir.

Michael Mostyn, CEO of B'Nai Brith Canada, said the hate messages are deplorable.

"Sadly, we've seen the swastika make something of a comeback this year, defacing the walls of high schools, university campuses and public property," he said.

"Today, it is more imperative than ever that we condemn this symbol of racism and hatred."