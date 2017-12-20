'Fun Funicular!': New music video celebrates Edmonton's newest installation

A trio of local musicians is singing the praises of Edmonton’s funicular that opened to the public last week.

Inspired by the new riverside landmark, Luke Ehrenholz, Jenesa MacMullin and Alexander MacMullin got together to make a song celebrating the “fun funicular,” and its view of the North Saskatchewan, accessibility and, of course, lack of stairs.

The video venue? The funicular’s glass box. Time limit? The less than a minute it takes it to travel from the viewing platform to the top, outside the Hotel Macdonald.

Luke, who some may remember from his viral video earlier this year about his apartment search, posted the end result to Facebook and as of Wednesday it had been viewed almost 6,000 times.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to try out this new thing and be the first to do something as musicians,” Luke told Metro.

“I had never even heard of anything called a funicular,” added Alexander, who performs with Jenesa as the Soap Box Duo. “It’s a bit like the Willy Wonka elevator because it goes sideways.”

They say the video was easier to make than they thought—in all, they rode the funicular about 10 times in order to get a recording perfectly synced to the length of one trip, which Jenesa adds, is slightly longer than the advertised 37 seconds.

“When it first takes off it’s a little slow and then again when it's docking, the in between part is about that,” Jenesa says.

“We just added a bunch more ‘fun funiculars’ at the end,” Luke added.

They say they’d consider doing songs about other landmarks in future.