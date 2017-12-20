O Christmas Tree (on a bike): Photos of unusual transportation gain steam online

When it came time for Daniel Vriend to pick up the family Christmas tree this year, he left the car in the garage.

Instead, the Oliver resident opted to make the trip on his three-wheeled cargo bike, propping the bundled up tree into the front box for the ride home.

“It wasn’t so much of a big deal,” he said. “It’s something everybody does, every year. The difference is maybe the vehicle that I chose.”

Indeed, Vriend wasn't the only one using a bike to transport a Christmas tree this month. The website Modacitylife collected over a hundred pictures from Twitter of trees being cycled home for the holidays and gathered them into a widely-shared album.

Vriend’s photo, take by his wife, made the cut, alongside people in the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany and Canada with trees strapped, tied and balanced on bikes -- all embracing the two (or three) wheeled holiday tradition.

In previous years he's taken his car to a nearby grocery store to buy a tree, he said. But this holiday season, Vriend and his one-year-old son, Arlo, made the same 10-block trek on the new protected bike lanes along 102 Avenue.

“There are a lot of barriers to people cycling, people need to feel safe cycling,” noted Vriend. “Infrastructure, protected bike lanes and lower speed limit roads are a part of that. Not feeling like they have to compete for space with cars and likewise for vehicles.”

Vriend said the network has made it easier to use his bike for errands and commuting.

“It’s not so much of huge social cause for me. It’s been great for getting groceries, getting my son back and forth to daycare, so I ride it to work when I take him to daycare."