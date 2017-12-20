Walterdale Bridge shared use path will open Thursday morning

The Walterdale Bridge's shared use path will open to pedestrians and cyclists at 7 a.m. Thursday, the city announced in a press release.

Although the rest of the bridge opened to drivers in September, the path on the east side couldn't be connected until the old bridge had been taken down.

Trail connections will be completed in 2018, according to the release.

Aesthetic lighting on the bridge and path will be turned on Thursday, to mark the shortest day of the year.