Five festive things to do in Edmonton

Candy Cane Lane

When: Dec 8 - Jan 2

Where: 148 Street (100 Avenue to 92 Avenue)

Get in on one of Edmonton's favourite holiday rituals, with incredible displays of Christmas decorations, from Santas and reindeers to ice sculptures and LED lights. Families can also enjoy sleigh rides and hot chocolate.

Glow in the Dark Axe Throwing

When: Dec 23 to Jan 7

Where: Jack Axe at 9785 45 Avenue

Who says everything you do this week has to be strictly holiday-themed? Jack Axe is bringing their festive glow in the dark axe throwing back for two weeks during the break. Suitable for both kids and adults.

Snowshoe and Stargaze

When: Dec 9 & 23, Jan. 13 & 27, Feb. 10 and 24, March 10

Where: Elk Island

Strap on snowshoes for a guided hike around the shore of Astotin Lake and learn about the heavens above in this event that takes place on certain Saturdays. You will also get a chance to stargaze while basking in the warmth of a campfire and sipping on refreshments that will be provided to you.

Christmas Reflections

When: Dec 21 - 23

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Bring your family to Fort Edmonton Park for a taste of the season as it once was. Featuring carols, games, seasonal performances, a horse-drawn wagon ride and warm cookies straight from a wood stove. If you have been really nice this year, you may even get a visit from Father Christmas himself.

A Christmas Carol

This is your last weekend to check out A Christmas Carol at the Citadel this year, which is now in its 18th season. See everyone from the three Christmas ghosts to tiny Tim take the stage in this much-loved holiday classic.

When: Until Dec 23

Where: The Citadel Theatre