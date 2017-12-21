Province moves to centralize Edmonton lab services under one roof

A new integrated clinical lab facility in central Edmonton will be the largest in Alberta, government and Alberta Health Services officials announced Thursday.

The new lab will consolidate several locations in Edmonton that currently provide lab testing services and is planned for 5.8 acres of provincially-owned land near the University of Alberta’s south campus.

About 80 per cent of Edmonton’s lab services will be carried out at the facility, with rapid response labs still operating in hospitals.

“Alberta’s model of lab services has been needlessly complex, poorly designed and over prescribed … improvements to how these tests will be processed will increase efficiency and speed,” said Alberta Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman at the announcement.

Locating the facility on provincially-owned land will save the province approximately $30 million, Hoffman said, adding that it will also help them move faster with zoning and other changes needed for construction.

The facility is slated to open in 2022. AHS has extended an agreement with DynaLIFE to continue to provide lab testing in Edmonton until then in order to ensure no gap in services.

In addition to the facility announcement, the government announced that a new public corporation will be formed to manage the lab. It will be wholly owned by AHS, similiar to how Calgary Lab Services is currently set up.

AHS President and CEO Verna Yiu said moving the vast majority of Edmonton’s lab testing services under one roof will lead to efficiencies.

Yiu cited the example of adopting one computer system for the whole corporation as one benefit that will be seen.

“It means eliminating duplication of services … it means we can get better results with every health care dollar,” she added.

When DynaLIFE closes downtown, most but not all employees will move to the new lab, a spokesperson for the government said.

In a statement, the Health Sciences Association of Alberta union criticized the government for creating a new public corporation owned by AHS, noting that there’s no guarantee that employees’ participation in the Local Authorities Pension Plan will continue.

“By creating a subsidiary entity of Alberta Health Services (AHS) covering lab services province wide, this government has created a further division in public health-care in Alberta," said Trudy Thomson, HSAA vice president.

At its peak hours, the new lab would house about 300 workers, said Dr. Michael Mengel, zone clinical department head for AHS Laboratory Services.

The new lab will be the largest of its kind in Alberta, and possibly Canada, Mengel added.