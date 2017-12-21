The Candy Cane Lane club: Meet the residents who bring the must-see attraction to life

For most of the year, the cluster of houses along 148 Street in Crestwood are a normal neighbourhood, just like any other in Edmonton.

But then, the Christmas season hits—and out pours the strings of light, inflatable Santas and even ice sculptures.

Candy Cane Lane started 49 years ago when a few neighbours banded together to decorate their houses, and has since emerged as one of the city’s biggest must-see seasonal attractions, as well as a major fundraiser for the Edmonton Food Bank.

For the people who live here, it’s a lot of work—but a labour of love.

Dean Branting has lived on Candy Cane Lane for 38 years, and has spent countless hours every December stringing lights and cutting reindeers out of wood for his daughters to paint.

His wife, Aimee Branting, even turned it into a charity event and got the food bank involved.

One of the biggest changes in that time has been in electricity costs, he says.

“We used to pay about $400 more to run the lights but now we don’t even notice the difference in our bill,” he says. “Because LED lights don’t cost anything to run.”

It takes Branting two days to put up his reindeers, candy canes and Christmas tree-shaped lights with the help of his son-in-laws, and a day to take it all down.

“When I take it down, I’m already planning what I’m doing next year,” he says.

Sally Lore has lived in the area of 22 years, and says when she was looking to buy she was alerted by her realtor that this wasn’t just any street—a practice she says is common when new neighbours move in.

“When I bought the house, I knew I was on Candy Cane Lane and my sons who were young at the time of course thought this would be fun,” she says.

She says each house works to come up with a different concept.

“People move out, new people move in and they have such creative ideas, like somebody down south of us, they put up a great big sheet and they show movies every night,” she says.

Lore works for Canada Post and a key feature of her display is an actual mailbox where little kids can send letters to Santa.

“All the letters that the children put in the mail, volunteers from Canada Post respond to the children,” she says. “It was such a wonderful opportunity for children to write letters to Santa every year."

Lore says decorating can sometimes be stressful due to weather conditions which is why she tackles it in stages.

First she puts the lights up around November and then brings the “big stuff” like a singing Santa Claus, candy canes and a nativity scene that her partner convinced Costco to sell to them even though it was not on sale. “He just liked it so much,” she says, laughing.

She says when she tells people she lives on Candy Cane Lane they’re always excited, and want to know what it’s like.