News / Edmonton

Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries in north Edmonton

Police say female was struck by driver of vehicle around 8 a.m. Friday

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in north Edmonton Friday morning.

Police said in a press release that officers were called to 137 Avenue and 102 Street at 8:12 a.m., where a female had been hit.

EMS treated and transported her to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are rerouting traffic while the EPS Major Collision Investigation Section investigates.

