Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries in north Edmonton
Police say female was struck by driver of vehicle around 8 a.m. Friday
A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in north Edmonton Friday morning.
Police said in a press release that officers were called to 137 Avenue and 102 Street at 8:12 a.m., where a female had been hit.
EMS treated and transported her to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are rerouting traffic while the EPS Major Collision Investigation Section investigates.