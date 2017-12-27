Second Alberta teen dies after being found unconscious in idling car

EDMONTON — A second teenager has died after he and his girlfriend were found unconscious in an idling vehicle in central Alberta.

Mounties found the teens early last Thursday in Drayton Valley while patrolling an area on an unrelated call.

Gage Bogart, 17, and Shaina Lynn Ridenour, 16, were found unconscious in the car.

Ridenour was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, while Bogart died on Christmas Day.

There was a strong odour of exhaust fumes inside the vehicle.

RCMP say a mechanical inspection on the car is scheduled for today.