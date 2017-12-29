Two Alberta men charged in armed robberies of ATB branches

EDMONTON — Armed robbery, arson and other charges have been laid against two men who are accused of holding up Alberta Treasury Branch outlets in two small communities in the spring of 2016.

Police say in April of that year, one of two masked men was believed to have had a handgun when an ATB branch was robbed in Radway, about 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

They got some cash and fled in a stolen truck, which was later found engulfed in flames.

Police say in early May a branch in Holden was held up by two masked men armed with what may have been a handgun.

Kevin Loughran, who is 27, was arrested in July and Jason Gallie, who is 39, was arrested last Friday.

Loughran is to appear in Vegreville court on Feb. 7, while Gallie is to appear in Fort Saskatchewan court Jan. 4.

"This investigation was extensive," RCMP Const. Robin Theberge said Friday in a release.