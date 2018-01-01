Environment Canada ends extreme cold weather alert for Edmonton

Environment Canada has ended its extreme cold weather alert for Edmonton, with temperatures settling down to -17 as of Monday afternoon.

The City of Edmonton cancelled its outdoor New Year’s celebrations due the frigid temperatures, which hovered around -26 by midnight.

Fireworks were still held at the Alberta Legislature grounds, but revellers were encouraged to dress for extreme temperatures or take in the fireworks from the warmth of their homes.

An extreme cold weather warning is still in effect for parts of northern Alberta, including High Level, Fort Chipewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park, as was as the south east of the province, including Drumheller, Brooks, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.