'It’s been pretty funny': New Year’s baby was due for Christmas

Congratulations, the first baby of the new year is a boy.

Wallace James Ogletree, born at 12:05 am on Jan. 1, is the first baby born in Edmonton in the year 2018.

Weighing nine pounds, he was originally due on Boxing Day, but little Wallace had other plans for his birthday.

“I was really happy actually, it was really exciting, didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Keri-Lynn Ogletree, Wallace’s mother.

She said the delivery went smooth without any problems. In fact, once birthing started, it only took eight minutes for baby Wallace to come out.

She said when her water broke less than 12 hours before the birth, she and her husband wondered if they would have the new year baby.

“Around 11 o’clock we started talking about who else was in the hospital and how far they were, who was in competition basically,” she said.

She joked she was happy he wasn’t born on Christmas, as his birthdays will be much more exciting.

“There will always be fireworks, I think it will be pretty cool,” Keri-Lynn laughed.

Wallace’s father, Bryan Ogletree said his first and middle names come from Daniel Radcliffe characters from movies he’s starred in: Wallace from The F Word and James being Harry Potter’s middle name from the Harry Potter franchise.

“We really like Daniel Radcliffe, a little too much apparently,” Keri-Lynn said. “We have a lot of brothers between us, there are nine brothers, so had to go looking for names.”

Wallace also has a one-year-old big sister, Spencer Ogletree, who was born in the same room as him.

“It’s been pretty funny, every time you asked her where the baby is she pointed at our bellies and today she has been pointing at his nose,” she said.

Bryan said their family and friends have been reacting very positively to the news and they have been sharing it with everyone on social media.

He said a lot of people were up last night celebrating New Year’s so they have been getting congratulatory messages all night long.