Valley Line LRT construction to close 102 Avenue downtown for two years

Starting next week, 102 Avenue downtown will close to Edmonton drivers in order to make way for work on the Valley Line LRT.

Crews start underground work on Jan 8.

The stretch of pavement between 96 and 103 Street, which runs in front of City Centre Mall and the Citadel Theatre will be closed for two years, city officials say.

“We will probably be able to open the traffic lanes and the sidewalks, I would believe, fairly early in 2020 but the train would not operate with passengers on it until December of 2020,” said Dean Heuman, the city's stakeholders relations manager for the Valley Line.

He explained that cross streets like 97, 100, 101 and 103 Street will remain open to traffic, as will sidewalks going down 102 Avenue.

“For the most part of next year both sidewalks will be open, although there will be a period of time when each sidewalk will be closed,” Heuman said.

“We will have an entrance that will take you over the construction, like a wooden walkway, that allows you to still get in the buildings, the shopping malls on 102 Avenue.”

Once construction is complete 102 Avenue will look quite different. In addition to the new LRT line and a bike lane, car traffic will be reduced to a one-way lane only.

“All of the area from 103 Street to 97 Street, there will only be one-way of traffic going eastbound and from Jasper Avenue to 97th Street, there will be one lane going westbound,” he said.