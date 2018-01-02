Edmonton police seeking help with suspicious death in city's south east

Police are reaching out to the public for information after a suspicious death occurred Monday in southeast Edmonton.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a dead male near 92 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. Monday.

EPS Homicide has taken over the investigation and has identified the male as 21-year-old Ruben (Ben) Baker.

“We are hopeful someone may have information on where Mr. Baker was residing and where he had been prior to his discovery yesterday afternoon,” said Acting Staff Sergeant Darrin Gordon, with the EPS Homicide Section.

An autopsy for Baker is scheduled for Wednesday.