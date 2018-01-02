EPS confirms 30th fatal collision of 2017.

A 74-year-old male driver is considered the 30th and final traffic fatality of 2017, after the Edmonton Police Service completed its investigation into a collision that happened last month.

According to a release sent out on Tuesday, the male died on Dec. 27, 2017 to medical complications.

When he was originally recovered from his car by the Edmonton Fire Rescue after the collision on Dec. 16, his injuries were deemed non-life threatening at the time.

According to witnesses, the man was travelling in his 2016 Nissan Rogue southbound on Anthony Henday Drive when it turned westbound onto 109 Avenue and proceeded through a dead end.