HIV Edmonton among organizations closed as burst pipes wreak havoc across the city

HIV Edmonton’s food program for inner city clients is on hold as the organization cleans up water damage from two burst pipes.

Dozens of pipes burst across the city over the long weekend, after a drastic weather change ended a week-long cold snap.

Temperatures rose from below -20 C Monday morning to -2 C early Tuesday.

At HIV Edmonton, staff members were cleaning up after a pipe that burst on the weekend when a second pipe burst Tuesday morning, causing more damage than the first.

“We thought we might be able to open tomorrow initially with the first damage, but that won’t occur,” spokesperson Laura Keegan said.

While all HIV Edmonton programming will be cancelled for at least the rest of the week, Keegan said its food program that offers meals three times a week for clients in need is her biggest concern.

“I think what’s most unfortunate is we were closed over the holidays – which we already know is a tough time for some of the folks in the inner city – so I think our clients were really looking forward, as were we, to getting the doors open and having our food program start up again," Keegan said.

The building suffered water damage to its carpets and drywall, and possible damage to computers.

Related Environment Canada ends extreme cold weather alert for Edmonton

Edmonton Fire Rescue confirmed Tuesday they received a barrage of calls about burst pipes from across the city as the weather changed.

Crews responded to 39 water pipe-related calls between 6 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“It started throughout the day yesterday but it definitely got busier overnight,” said fire spokesperson Maya Filipovic.

“At times throughout the night we had three or four calls at a time for this.”

Filipovic said the burst pipes created flooding at apartments, houses and businesses.

LeMarchand Tower downtown was one of the buildings affected.