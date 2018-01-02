Millar Western Forest Products acquires Spruceland Millworks for undisclosed sum

EDMONTON — Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. has bought Spruceland Millworks Inc., including its manufacturing operations in Acheson, Alta., and its woodlands assets.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Spruceland is expected to operate as a division of Millar Western under its existing management team and brand.

It has more than 100 employees and a 12,000-square metre manufacturing facility.

Millar Western says the deal will allow it to integrate its existing sawmill operations with Spruceland's value-added manufacturing capabilities.