Police allege would-be thief shot his way out of vehicle when locks activated

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say a woman who allegedly witnessed someone breaking into her vehicle used the remote door locks to trap the suspect inside.

But police say the would-be thief appears to have shot his way out by blasting a window with a long-barrelled firearm.

Officers were called to the scene early Tuesday morning and the suspect fled on foot.

He was apprehended a block away.

A nearby home was also hit by the gunshot but no one was hurt.

Police were still looking for the gun and were asking for the public's help.

