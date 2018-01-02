Police allege would-be thief shot his way out of vehicle when locks activated
EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say a woman who allegedly witnessed someone breaking into her vehicle used the remote door locks to trap the suspect inside.
But police say the would-be thief appears to have shot his way out by blasting a window with a long-barrelled firearm.
Officers were called to the scene early Tuesday morning and the suspect fled on foot.
He was apprehended a block away.
A nearby home was also hit by the gunshot but no one was hurt.
Police were still looking for the gun and were asking for the public's help.