Police looking for discarded gun in west Edmonton

Police are looking for a gun they say was discarded in west Edmonton's La Perle neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in to a vehicle around 12:15 a.m. in the area of 96 Avenue and 180 Street, according to a press release from police.

The vehicles owner said she witnessed the male suspect inside her vehicle and then locked the doors remotely, confining the suspect inside.

The man allegely shot a long-barrelled firearm through the vehicle's window to escape, the bullet shattering the window and hitting a nearby home. He then allegedly fled on foot before he was apprehended a block away.

Police have assembled a search team to recover the gun.

“We are asking residents who live in the La Perle neighborhood to check their properties thoroughly and contact us if they locate the firearm," EPS Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in the release.

Charges are pending against the 32-year-old suspect.