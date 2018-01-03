'A shared experience': Amplify Her explores femininity through electronic music

Turning seven women into superheroes on a remote island helped Nicole Sorochan see herself in a new light.

The Edmonton artist arranged the ambitious project as part of her “transmedia” work on the documentary Amplify Her, which follows seven women DJs and music producers navigating the male-dominated Electronic Dance Music scene.

Sorochan had the job of telling the story across different platforms, which she did through a graphic novel and motion comic series.

To develop her characters, she arranged for 30 women – artists, illustrators and musicians – to gather for four days on Galiano Island off the coast of B.C.

“What we were asking people to do is get really vulnerable,” Sorochan said. Most of the women had never met each other, and many had never collaborated with multiple women on any art project.

“It was really intense and something that I also personally got really excited and nerdy about.”

Artists were tasked with getting to know the musicians – CloZee, AppleCat, Blondtron and others – and creating comic-book characters based on their personalities.

At the end, world renowned female bodypainters completed the transformation aesthetically.

“Once we realized that all of us were feeling awkward, and that we just needed to dive in and try to work together, things went almost to a transformative perspective, I think, for a lot of people who worked on the project,” Sorochan said.

“It has been a solid base of support and guidance, and a mirror for many women who are working and learning to collaborate more with each other, and to feel more comfortable expressing their more feminine values.”

Sorochan had little interest in tackling those subjects when award-winning filmmaker Ian MacKenzie approached her five years ago to collaborate on Amplify Her.

At that time, she considered herself “very much not a feminist at all.”

Sorochan was not a fan of electronic music either, but “reluctantly” took on the project because she had worked well with MacKenzie on the film Occupy Love.

She developed a deep admiration for Amplify Her’s featured musicians and the challenges they’ve overcome, and turned her new perspectives inward to focus on her work as a business owner.

Sorochan runs a tech company by day, where 90 per cent of her employees at the time were men.

While working on Amplify Her, she started to realize that was a problem and her own attitudes toward women were a contributing factor.

“When I was hiring, maybe subconsciously, a lot of general societal, patriarchal ideals were also seeping into my head. And I was also ultimately competing with any woman that tried to apply for the job,” she said.

Sorochan recognized she had undervalued and suppressed "B traits" stereotypically attributed to women – like emotional intelligence and creativity – in favour of stereotypically masculine traits like competitiveness and linear thinking.

She turned that around and put a new emphasis on lifting up other women.

Today, women make up 60 per cent of her employees.

“I didn’t realize it when I took the project on, but now five years later when I put a mirror up, it was probably one of the most important things that I could have done for myself,” Sorochan said.

The Edmonton premiere on Jan. 9 will be an interactive event, with copies of the graphic novel for sale and a live performance by Edmonton DJ Lasya Lada.

Sorochan, who co-directed and co-produced the film, will address the audience before the screening to encourage audience participation, and will follow up with a question-and-answer session.

“Instead of staying silent, you cheer on the heroines in the film,” she said. “Very similar to the MeToo campaign – if you felt that injustice, be vocal about it in the movie theatre, so it becomes very much a shared experience.”