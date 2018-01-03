Alberta ban on underage tanning now in effect

Alberta's tanning bed ban for anyone under 18 came into effect on Jan 1, in a move officials hope will reduce skin cancer rates among teenagers.

Under the new rules, owners of tanning businesses are now required to ID customers who are potentially underage, and also post health warnings. Unsupervised artificial tanning equipment will no longer be allowed in public places.

“Skin cancer is dangerous, but also highly preventable,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said in a statement.

“The implementation of the Skin Cancer Prevention (Artificial Tanning) Act is an important step in reducing skin cancer rates in Alberta by preventing youth exposure to harmful artificial UV radiation.”

One Edmonton salon owner said it will take awhile for the new rules to sink in, and says she has received a couple of phone calls and drop-ins from parents.

“I’m assuming they are calling around and asking who is letting their kids tan under 18, right? Which should be nobody anymore,” said Katie Werschler, owner of Sun Gala Tanning Salon.

Some parents have inquired about using doctor's notes in order to allow get their kids an exemption, she said.

Meanwhile, the owner of a spray tan salon is hoping for an increase in young customers seeking a sun-free tan.

“The reason people want to have a tan is the same... so now instead of going into a UV bed, they are looking for alternatives, because if you’re under 18 you just can’t,” said Alitta Tait, owner of Organic Tan.

The province passed the new law back in March 2015 in response to evidence that tanning is linked to skin cancer.

Melanoma is on the rise in Alberta, according to provincial numbers. In 2014, there were 665 new cases of melanoma and 64 deaths due to the disease. That's an 11 per cent increase over 2012, which saw 599 new cases and 72 deaths.

Hoffman told Metro in October that using UV artificial tanning equipment before the age of 35 increases the risk of melanoma by 59 per cent.

"The changes we’re making will help protect our youth from a disease that affects hundreds of Albertans every year and gives Albertans better information about the risks of artificial tanning.”