'Everybody's talking about it': Alberta Beach residents awoken by loud bang

Residents of a village west of Edmonton were relieved to find their homes intact after being woken up by a loud bang at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cracks appeared in the ground and some buildings after the loud noise at Alberta Beach, which appears to have been caused by seismic activity.

“A lot of people thought something had hit their house or something had exploded, like a gas explosion it was such a loud bang,” Alberta Beach Mayor Jim Benedict told Metro.

“They got up and looked around to see where the explosion was.”

Alberta Energy Regulator spokesman Jordan Fitzgerald said staff at the regulator’s Alberta Geological Survey confirmed there were two seismic events of approximately 2.0 magnitude late Monday night.

Fitzgerald said staff can’t confirm their exact location due to the low magnitude and the sparsity of nearby seismic stations, but that initial information shows they were consistent with reports of an earthquake near Alberta Beach.

He said staff believe there may have been a natural earthquake or an “ice quake,’’ which he says occurs when cold winter temperatures cause groundwater to freeze quickly, causing the ground to suddenly crack.

Benedict said there has been no damage reported in the village itself, but it’s the “talk of the town.”

“Everybody’s talking about it,” he said.

“Nobody’s seen it happen like this before, apparently.”

Benedict said he started to notice cracks and heaves in Lac St. Anne around the same time, and loud popping sounds are coming from the lake that usually aren’t heard until spring.

In Edmonton, dozens of pipes burst around the city after temperatures dramatically increased Monday night and Tuesday morning.