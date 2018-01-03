Sticky fingers: RCMP looking for rare guitar allegedly stolen from bar east of Edmonton
A musician was wrapping up a live performance when the instrument disappeared
Strathcona RCMP are asking for the public's help in cracking the case of a guitar theft east of Edmonton last month.
According to a press release, someone allegedly stole a "one-of-a kind" cigar box guitar from Polo's Social Lounge in Sherwood Park on Dec 13.
The rightful owner of the Winston and Fidel Cigar Box Guitar had wrapped up a live performance at the bar and was packing up to leave when the guitar disappeared.
The guitar vanished between 8 and 9:30 p.m. and was in a soft case, RCMP say.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP.
